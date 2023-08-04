Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Purchases £795,351.54 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Andy Harrison acquired 104,514 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £795,351.54 ($1,021,121.50).

SEGRO Stock Up 0.1 %

SGRO opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 757.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 788.53.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -1,687.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.23).

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.