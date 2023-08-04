Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Major Shareholder Buys $11,991,649.08 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 9,295,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $11,991,649.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,067,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 3,022,488 shares of Yellow stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 289,038 shares of Yellow stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78.

Yellow Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,840,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 291,740 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 1,022,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

