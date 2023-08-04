Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $504,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.5 %

C3.ai stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.