Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$61.23 and a 12 month high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6185567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

