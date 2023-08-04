Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $89,531.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 528,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 433,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

