Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,849. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after buying an additional 1,438,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

