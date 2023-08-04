JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Down 7.5 %
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
