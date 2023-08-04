JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.74 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

