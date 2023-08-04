Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $16.35 on Friday. Katapult has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
