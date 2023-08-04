Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $16.35 on Friday. Katapult has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Katapult by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Katapult by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Katapult by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,804 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.