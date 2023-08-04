Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Linde stock opened at $380.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.68. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

