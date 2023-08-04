Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.06. Liquidia has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

