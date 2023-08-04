Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.13.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,297. Insiders own 12.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $200.85 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 425.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

