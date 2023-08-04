Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at UBS Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $144.60 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.