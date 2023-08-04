Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $59.87 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after acquiring an additional 486,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $20,001,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after buying an additional 314,792 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

