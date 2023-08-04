Mizuho Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $74.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $64.55 on Monday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

