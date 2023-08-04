Mizuho Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

Shares of WEX opened at $193.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

