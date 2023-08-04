Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $540.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $532.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.37. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

