Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $20.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

