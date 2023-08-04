MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

