ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONON. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ON by 646.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

