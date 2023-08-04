One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $570,054.80 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $570,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 7.4 %

One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.43.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

