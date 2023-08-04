Oppenheimer Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,883.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,839.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,736.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,611.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.