Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %
Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 106.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orrstown Financial Services
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.