Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.46 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 106.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

