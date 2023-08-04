Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $56.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.42.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,837,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,151,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

