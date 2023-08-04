Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

PFGC stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

