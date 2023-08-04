Piper Sandler Increases Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $14.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

