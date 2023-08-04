PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CFO Vincent J. Morales Sells 3,700 Shares

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

