Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

