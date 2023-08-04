PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook Sells 1,097 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $41,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

PRO stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

