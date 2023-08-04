Raymond James Raises Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $42.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $39.62 on Monday. Bancorp has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $338,143. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after acquiring an additional 460,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,417,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 314,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.