Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 573

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC raised Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
