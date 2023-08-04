Robert W. Baird Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $251.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $215.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.