Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $88.47 on Monday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,673. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.