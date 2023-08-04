Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

