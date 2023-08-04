RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $84.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

