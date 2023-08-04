Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Purchases £5,500 in Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,061.24).

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 11.95 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.70. Safestyle UK plc has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

