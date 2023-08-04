Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Purchases £5,500 in Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,061.24).
Safestyle UK Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 11.95 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.70. Safestyle UK plc has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
