Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Drops By 5.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.