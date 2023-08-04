SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

SMBK stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Edward Whaley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert acquired 2,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,350 shares of company stock worth $90,040. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

