SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $11.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

