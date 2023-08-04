Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -110.48%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

