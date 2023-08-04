Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

