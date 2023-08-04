Stifel Nicolaus Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.98 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

