StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.