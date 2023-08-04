StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $317.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.96. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

