Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

