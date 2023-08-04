Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,654.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

