Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.55.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 67,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.