TD Cowen Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

