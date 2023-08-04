TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $19,211,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

