Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Head to Head Contrast

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $1.32 million 54.03 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -8.34 Terreno Realty $276.21 million 17.91 $198.01 million $2.64 22.50

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Altisource Asset Management and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17% Terreno Realty 70.11% 8.83% 6.24%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%). We target functional properties in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which we operate. Infill locations are geographic locations surrounded by high concentrations of already developed land and existing buildings. As of December 31, 2021, we owned a total of 253 buildings aggregating approximately 15.1 million square feet, 36 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 127.1 acres and four properties under redevelopment that, upon completion, will consist of two properties aggregating approximately 0.2 million square feet and two improved land parcels aggregating approximately 12.1 acres. As of December 31, 2021, the buildings and improved land parcels were approximately 95.5% and 94.8% leased (including 0.4 million square feet of vacancy acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021), respectively, to 554 customers, the largest of which accounted for approximately 4.9% of our total annualized base rent.

